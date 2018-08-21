NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., down $4.27 to $55.88

Discount brokers fell sharply after CNBC reported that JPMorgan Chase would offer free online trading.

TJX Companies Inc., up $4.81 to $106.46

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores reported quarterly sales that were higher than forecasts.

J.M. Smucker Co., down $7.67 to $108.20

The food maker reported sales that missed estimates and trimmed its forecast for the year.

Toll Brothers Inc., up $4.79 to $39.52

The homebuilder reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Coty Inc., down 88 to $11.52

The maker of beauty and skin care products said its results were impacted by a trucker strike in Brazil and supply-chain problems.

Medtronic PLC, up $5.14 to $95.17

The medical device maker turned in results that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

Nordson Corp., down 94 cents to $133.75

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings issued forecasts for the current quarter that were below Wall Street’s expectations.

J. Jill Inc., down 80 cents to $6.85

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories forecast results for its current fiscal quarter that were far weaker than analysts were expecting.

