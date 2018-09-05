Fashion from Tom Ford collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. (Andres Kudacki/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Gigi Hadid took a dramatic twirl on the runway and Cardi B took a seat on Tom Ford’s front row as he kicked off New York Fashion Week.

Ford rolled out a ready-to-wear collection that was both romantic and hard-edged Wednesday night for the next spring and summer season. He included looks for men and women as he looked back on his long career to the simplest reason he got into the business in the first place — to make people feel beautiful and confident

Ford made use of flesh tones, warm whites, powder blue, blush pink and the palest lilac with touches of lace and chiffon to achieve the soft and sensuous part of the equation. He offered the structure of hard leather and the sheen of fake crocodile for toughness.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.