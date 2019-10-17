1. The Rolling Stones; $12,005,015; $227.36.
2. Ed Sheeran; $8,532,087; $92.08.
3. Metallica; $5,164,485; $94.73.
4. Pink; $4,757,549; $104.94.
5. Muse; $4,602,554; $77.16.
6. Jennifer Lopez; $2,559,592; $138.74.
7. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,909,414; $122.46.
8. Jonas Brothers; $1,771,402; $109.39.
9. Zac Brown Band; $1,710,067; $64.99.
10. Def Leppard; $1,663,142; $127.53.
11. Ariana Grande; $1,557,531; $97.67.
12. John Mayer; $1,485,348; $105.84.
13. Michael Bublé; $1,433,430; $113.00.
14. Florida Georgia Line; $1,302,714; $66.70.
15. Dave Matthews Band; $1,284,981; $74.02.
16. Shawn Mendes; $1,224,872; $73.32.
17. Iron Maiden; $1,198,167; $71.72.
18. Backstreet Boys; $1,183,567; $90.57.
19. Hootie & The Blowfish; $1,067,034; $59.88.
20. Thomas Rhett; $1,016,271; $69.54.
