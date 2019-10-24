1. The Rolling Stones; $12,284,751; $226.10.
2. Ed Sheeran; $8,869,753; $96.23.
3. Metallica; $5,061,967; $96.20.
4. Pink; $4,642,437; $104.98.
5. Jennifer Lopez; $2,695,139; $147.13.
6. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,880,178; $121.29.
7. Jonas Brothers; $1,771,402; $110.32.
8. Zac Brown Band; $1,710,067; $64.99.
9. Def Leppard; $1,663,142; $127.53.
10. John Mayer; $1,531,910; $101.05.
11. Michael Bublé; $1,426,399; $111.60.
12. Florida Georgia Line; $1,328,478; $68.80.
13. Shawn Mendes; $1,236,285; $73.24.
14. Iron Maiden; $1,230,561; $67.15.
15. Backstreet Boys; $1,183,567; $90.57.
16. Hootie & The Blowfish; $1,067,034; $59.88.
17. Dave Matthews Band; $1,021,555; $68.73.
18. Thomas Rhett; $1,016,271; $69.54.
19. Mumford & Sons; $1,009,369; $65.33.
20. Luke Bryan; $929,612; $64.67.
