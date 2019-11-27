1. Elton John; $2,935,188; $130.54.
2. Sandy & Junior; $2,260,403; $54.38.
3. Phil Collins; $2,145,965; $144.69.
4. Guns N’ Roses; $2,003,111; $127.13.
5. Muse; $1,921,982; $85.11.
6. Post Malone; $1,913,809; $116.49.
7. Ariana Grande; $1,869,662; $93.54.
8. Jonas Brothers; $1,707,481; $105.02.
9. Cher; $1,485,624; $127.42.
10. Eric Church; $1,471,468; $85.74.
11. John Mayer; $1,427,545; $95.41.
12. Tool; $1,355,902; $101.17.
13. Iron Maiden; $1,302,161; $63.86.
14. Michael Bublé; $1,297,724; $111.91.
15. Shawn Mendes; $1,282,430; $80.65.
16. Little Mix; $1,274,903; $58.85.
17. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,250,039; $117.47.
18. Zac Brown Band; $1,241,128; $60.24.
19. Backstreet Boys; $1,234,347; $98.73.
20. Florida Georgia Line; $1,219,752; $68.38.
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.