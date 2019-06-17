Real estate editor

Last April, the long-standing wage equality movement got a decidedly Hollywood spin with actor Michelle Williams’s appearance on Capitol Hill to promote the revival of a House bill aimed at closing the gender gap.

Williams urged the Senate to join the House in passing the Paycheck Fairness Act, using her widely publicized pay disparity with co-star Mark Wahlberg — she received less than $1,000 for reshooting scenes for the film “All the Money in the World,” while he got $1.5 million — as a case in point.

“If it was like this for me, a white woman in a glamorized industry,” Williams said at a news conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), as reported by The Post’s Emily Heil, “what was it like for my sisters suffering across their professions?”

Indeed, a Glassdoor study shows that the wage gap between men and women stands at 21.4 percent this year. The study attributes 13.8 percent of the gap to several factors, including differences in professions men and women pursue. But the remaining 7.6 percent is “unexplained,” and could result from discrimination.

The National Women’s Law Center says that women earn 80 cents for every dollar men make, meaning that they lose $406,760 over the span of a 40-year career.

Our cover story by Jena McGregor offers a window on the frustrations and challenges some 20 Top Workplaces firms are experiencing as they seek not only to narrow the pay gap but also get more women into leadership roles. The work is grueling — it takes a long time just to wrap your mind around the issue. But the employers are making painstaking progress and willingly share their ideas — offering clear promotion criteria, providing transparency in pay and building flexible work environments.

Sharing best practices is the point of this Top Workplaces magazine — The Post’s effort to recognize firms and organizations deemed, based on a survey of their employees, the best places in our area to work.

If you’re new to Top Workplaces, here’s how it works: Employees from small, midsize and large work sites in our region are invited to nominate their firms. Our survey partner Energage follows up on the nominations by getting permission to poll the firms’ employees. (For more information on how Energage conducted the survey, see methodology on Page 29.) Based on the scores, Energage selects and ranks the Top 152.

The firms and organizations on our list tend to score high on “employee engagement.” Employee engagement may sound woo-wooish, but it’s a real thing. Employee engagement has become a popular field of study among industrial psychologists, and employers spend big bucks to achieve it.

“I see organizations making engagement a requirement,” said Ben Wigert, director of research and study at Gallup management research practice. “Today, we can prove that organizations — not just individuals — can outperform competitors when [their employees are] engaged.”

The operative question for engaged employees isn’t what issue keeps you up at night, but what project gets you psyched to go to work in the morning?

“I have the opportunity to work on complex, challenging problems with brilliant, kind, and generous people,” said one employee in the survey. “I have the chance to grow and develop in my career, and I’m paid a fortune to do it.”

Health-care writer Christopher Rowland looks at how an engaged workforce at Patient First urgent care clinics contributed to the firm’s explosive growth in our region. Essentially, happy employees make for happy customers. Happy customers tend to be repeat customers who improve the bottom line.

In a conversation over dinner, the top three leaders talk to Value Added columnist Thomas Heath and reporter Aaron Gregg about, among many other topics, how they got to where they are and about balancing employee engagement with accountability.

See where your employer ranked. Our lists start on Page 28.

V. Dion Haynes can be reached at dion.haynes@washpost.com.