“I doubt we’re ever going to see iPhones assembled here in the U.S. because not only the chips, but the contract manufacturers are so entrenched in certain parts of Asia and China and the labor that exists is just too hard to pull out,” he said. “It doesn’t mean things can’t come back to the U.S. But this is a long, long challenge and it’s not something that we’re just going to snap our fingers and make it happen.”