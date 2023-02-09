Topgolf Callaway: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. — CARLSBAD, Calif. — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Thursday reported a loss of $72.7 million in its fourth quarter.
The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $851.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $837.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $157.9 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Topgolf Callaway said it expects revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.42 billion to $4.47 billion.
