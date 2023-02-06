Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What exactly do the UK’s ruling Conservatives have to show for more than a decade of power? This is the awkward question haunting the party and its accidental helmsman, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, ahead of the next election. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight True, they got Brexit done — if you like that sort of thing and a large chunk of voters still do. They stood up to Russia over Ukraine. But how have recent governments improved the country’s long-term performance?

The Tory record is patchy, at best — a problem for a party whose calling card has long been economic pragmatism and prosperity. The small print, however, tells a different story: Conservatives have ducked planning reforms that would have a multiplier effect on the economy, failed to boost R&D spending and played musical chairs with the health service bureaucracy to no good effect.

Advertisement

Now a wave of strikes, prompted by the cost-of-living crisis, threatens to undermine one of their few real policy achievements — school reform. Last Wednesday, the majority of state schools in England and Wales were fully or partially closed when teachers began a series of seven strikes planned by their largest union, the National Education Union (NEU), in support of higher pay.

The strikes threaten to compound the damage inflicted during the pandemic by some of the longest state-school closures in a developed country. Ministers just wrung their hands when the unions demanded that headteachers give up on classroom teaching. Lockdown saw the education of hundreds of thousands of children set back irretrievably, while the mental health of the most vulnerable suffered.

The impact on employability and life chances down the line will be damaging. The government did, however, promise to make amends. Sunak’s predecessor but one, Boris Johnson, appointed an education bureaucrat Kevan Collins to draw up a recovery plan. After asking for £15 billion ($18 billion), he was promised £10 billion; when this was slashed to £1.5 billion by then Chancellor Sunak, Collins quit.

Advertisement

I write as the father of a teenager confined to our house for months during Covid. Now in her final year of state school, my daughter faces summer exams that will determine her place at university. Opinion polls show that the voters are more forgiving of the strikers than me, but the impact of stop-start education is that teenagers often stop and then are reluctant to re-start. School is a habit. Break it and a kind of apathy sets in.

An OECD survey of 36 developed countries reveals that average salaries for teachers with 15 years experience in England are higher than in most European countries, including Finland, which tops many league tables for education attainment across the socioeconomic spectrum. Teachers in the UK are required to be at work for 1,265 hours over 195 days — a requirement lower than any other developed nation except Luxembourg. On the other side of the ledger, teachers complain of a hefty workload of marking outside the classroom and real-term cuts in their salaries.

Until recently, state education standards in England and Wales were steadily improving. Credit where credit is due: The Tories supercharged reforms initiated by Tony Blair’s Labour government to enable “academy” schools to operate autonomously of local government bureaucrats and also allowed parents and charities to set up independent “free schools.” In the US context, this would be equivalent to rolling out charter and magnet schools nationwide.

Advertisement

A city academy helped one of my sons get a place at a prestigious college in Oxford University with unstinting support. More importantly, the focus on excellence helped many more youngsters get to dentistry and medical school or top-notch science universities — many from backgrounds where that might have appeared to be an impossible dream.

So for all the road bumps along the way, reforms have delivered some results.

In his Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt cited the OECD’s 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) results for attainment in reading, science and mathematics among 15-year-olds. The UK had, he boasted, “risen nine places in the global league tables for maths and reading in the last seven years.”

According to another international study, Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS), which uses slightly different metrics to PISA, of the reading ability of nine-year-olds in 50 countries in 2016, England had risen to joint eighth place, from joint tenth in 2011.

Advertisement

In Scotland, however, where education is a devolved matter, the nationalist government has refused to enact similar reforms and the country’s schools — once much superior to those of England — have slipped down the international league tables.

But that is only one part of the story. How does the country equip its children for employment? A bleak IMF assessment of the country’s prospects post-Brexit concluded, “UK students rank low on tests of basic skills, while UK firms continue reporting shortages of skilled workers, including those with technical education.”

A hundred days or so ago, Gillian Keegan became the fifth person to hold the role of Education Secretary in just four months — perhaps a faster turnover than pen monitors in many classrooms. It is hard not to agree with Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, who commented that the “revolving door shows a complete disregard for the importance of what should be a key government post.”

Advertisement

Keegan left school at 16 to become an apprentice at a car factory at Kirkby, Liverpool, on the first rung of a 30-year business career. She speaks from the heart about vocational training. Hunt, prompted by his prime minister, has increased spending on schools and brought in Michael Barber, Tony Blair’s education and policy guru, to advise on reforming and improving skills.

Sunak, Hunt and Keegan clearly want to make a difference, but is the Conservative party’s heart in it? Many of their MPs and ministers educate their children privately or move in circles where this is the norm. A lot have still not recovered from retrograde arguments over the abolition of grammar schools.

Tories seem more interested in fighting a civil war over tax cuts than building on one of their best policies. But if the party wants to secure the UK’s long-term prosperity, a second education revolution is required. Stopping the strikes is not enough. As a rule of thumb, good teachers need to be paid more (especially where there are vacancies in science and maths), but the price must be more flexibility in rooting out the laggards.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• While London Rues Brexit, Paris Says ‘Merci’: Lionel Laurent

• Labour Wants to Fix Brexit. Good Luck With That: Therese Raphael

• Fitness Is Back, But How Long Will We Feel the Burn?: Andrea Felsted

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article