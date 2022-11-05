Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In its bad old Communist days, Albania’s chief export was abuse — courtesy of astonishingly powerful radio transmitters that relayed insults to capitalist and socialist countries alike. Today, the tiny Balkan country’s main export seems to be young men. The illegal arrival of Albanian migrants to claim asylum in the UK has recently ignited a political firestorm in the country.

The Tory Home Secretary tasked with border control, Suella Braverman, is turning up the heat. She horrified liberal opinion and some Tory colleagues when she termed the influx via the Channel an “invasion.” Days before her statement to the Commons, a white extremist firebombed a Border Force center at the port of Dover.

Like her predecessor Priti Patel, Braverman is also the child of immigrants of Indian descent. She was appointed by the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, to placate a right-wing faction that might otherwise have supported Boris Johnson’s comeback bid. But aside from the raw internal politics and dubious language, Braverman has a point that requires attention.

Advertisement

The number of Albanians arriving in Britain has shot up from just 50 two years ago to 12,000 — the Home Office estimates that between 1% to 2% of the adult male population of the Balkan country has decamped to the UK. Unlike Afghanistan, Iran and Ukraine, where refugees have fled by boat to Britain this year, Albania is a corrupt country, but not a repressive or war-torn one. While the UK is very slow to process applications, more than half of Albanian migrants whose applications are reviewed are granted asylum status, most after claiming to be victims of slavery gangs. This argument apparently falls flat in continental Europe: France accepts only 8% of Albanian asylum applications, and other west European countries admit fewer or none. Clearly, Britain’s recent Modern Slavery Act needs tweaking.

Twelve thousand might not sound like a lot of people. Legal UK immigration runs to the hundreds of thousands. But across the West, state failure to stem migration rings alarm bells among the voters who fear that a trickle will soon become a flood. Often they are right. It’s a difficult job at the best of times for governments to balance compassion to strangers with reassurance to voters worried about the effects of migration on jobs, housing, health and welfare services. And these are not good economic times.

Neither the UK government nor the opposition are brave enough to own up to the hard choices and tradeoffs that migration decisions require. The British people are not racist monsters: Polls increasingly suggest they support immigration where it plugs gaps in understaffed health and social services or when it brings in dynamic entrepreneurs. But if politicians fail to follow this logic, they will reap the consequences in public mistrust.

Advertisement

Currently, both main parties are seeking crude political advantage from the chaos. The Conservatives regard immigration as a classic “wedge issue” that bolsters their support among Brexit-supporting former Labour voters. If the opposition fails to back their tough policies — the government is committed to a scheme whereby asylum seekers are to be flown to Rwanda to have their applications processed — then they will be seen as “soft.” Labour, by contrast, wants to portray Tory ministers as both heartless and incompetent.

Both sides have it about right. The government has handled immigration incompetently — the Rwanda scheme, for instance, has swallowed £140 million ($158.2 million) of taxpayer money so far without one asylum seeker being processed there — and Labour hasn’t much of a clue what to do.

This should then be a promising moment for a new home secretary. But even many of Braverman’s natural allies fear that she is not up to the job. Her competence first came into question when she was sacked from a brief stint in the same job by Liz Truss for sending confidential information by personal email to a fellow Tory MP. She had also called for cannabis to be classed as dangerous as heroin and opposed her boss’s attempt to loosen restrictions on economic migrants.

Advertisement

Braverman describes the snail’s pace asylum-verification process as “not fit for purpose.” Right again. In 2004, the Home Office deported 21,000 illegal migrants. Last year, just more than 2,000 were sent home.

Conditions at a holding camp for migrants in a former air force base are so squalid that they could be illegal too. Labour, however, is also right to lay the blame for the chaos squarely with the Conservatives. They have been in power since 2010, so if the system is “broken,” it is the Tories who have failed to fix it.

Even on their own terms, the Conservative record is dismal. They wholly unrealistically pledged to reduce immigration to the “tens of thousands” when first elected in 2010, and have called for reductions ever since, always failing to hit their targets. Then the Tories had a stroke of luck with the Brexit referendum in 2016, as many voters believed that leaving the EU meant they had “got back control” of the borders.

Advertisement

Migrant numbers, however, went up. Legal arrivals no longer come from eastern Europe but largely from the Indian sub-continent and Africa. The government’s promises have come back to haunt them as illegal migrants land in ever greater numbers on the southeast coast.

Political scientist John Curtice, doyen of pollsters, believes the Tories are playing with fire. By putting immigration back to the top of the agenda, they draw attention to their own failures. Liberals will see them as heartless, while their own supporters will view them as useless. The art of politics is to control “the political narrative” — to talk about things where you have a strong message, just as Boris Johnson did when talking up Brexit. But the government is succeeding only in talking up its failures. Only 7% of Tory voters think migration is under control.

Braverman’s answer is to double down on the Rwanda scheme by making deals with Peru, Belize and Paraguay to warehouse asylum applicants. There are also plans for Britain to withdraw from international agreements governing migrants and human rights.

Advertisement

All these ideas, however, are fraught with excessive complexity and the risk of backfiring. Sunak is currently reviewing all the promises he made about immigration during his own leadership bid in the summer. Less grandiose pledges would be a start. Tighter gatekeeping, balanced by granting work visas to fill vacancies, may be the unglamorous solution. It also has a better chance of working.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article