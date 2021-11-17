Last week, the Labour Party published an analysis showing that some 50 Tory MPs and former ministers have been paid more than 1.7 million pounds for consultancy work so far this year. Conservative politician and well-known barrister Geoffrey Cox has been in the news a lot. He broke no rules in raking in over 1 million pounds advising tax havens such as the British Virgin Islands (where he has spent a great deal of time lately too), but it’s not a good look for a government that wants to hold on to seats in the poorer north of the country.