Thomas Cook said in a statement on Friday that the money required would be a “seasonal stand-by facility” and come on top of the 900 million pounds it had already raised from Fosun and its lenders.
If the company goes under, an estimated 180,000 people could be stranded abroad. Thomas Cook employs 22,000 staff members around the world, including 9,000 in its home market.
This story has been corrected to show the company seeks $250 million (200 million pounds), not $250 billion.
