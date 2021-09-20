It’s good news for the hard hit travel industry. According to TUI AG, the world’s largest package tour operator, and EasyJet Plc, the patchwork of rules had held back holiday bookings in the usually busy English market. Thomas Cook, now reborn as an online business, is seeing September bookings keeping pace with August. It would usually expect them to be down at least 30-40%. October half-term sales have also spiked 200% from August. That offers some hope that the traditional summer season will be extended. But airlines and tour operators won’t get back the sales they’ve lost in the busiest months of July and August.