Tower Semiconductor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 16, 2023 at 7:29 a.m. EST

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Thursday reported net income of $83.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $403.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $264.6 million, or $2.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.68 billion.

