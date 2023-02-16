Tower Semiconductor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Thursday reported net income of $83.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.