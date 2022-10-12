Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup

BANGKOK — Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
In a statement, Toyota Myanmar said it began selling the Hilux double cab trucks in Myanmar as of Tuesday and has begun taking orders for the vehicle. It was unclear exactly when the factory began production.
Many foreign companies have withdrawn from Myanmar following the military’s seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Toyota is among more than 100 Japanese and other foreign companies with investments in Thilawa.