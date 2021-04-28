The automaker says the new vehicles will be introduced at a later date, the additions will help the company move closer to its goal of “carbon neutrality” by 2050.
Toyota said that since the first vehicle rolled off the production line at the Indiana plant in 1998, the company has invested $6.6 billion in the Princeton site. The plant currently assembles the all-hybrid Sienna minivan, Highlander Hybrid SUV and Sequoia full-size SUV at the site, which can put out more than 420,000 vehicles annually.
Not including the new jobs, Toyota currently employs 7,000 at the Indiana site and about 36,000 in the U.S.