TPG RE Finance Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $36.2 million.
The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $101.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $60.1 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $145 million.
