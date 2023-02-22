TPI Composites: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.5 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.38. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 80 cents per share.

The maker of composite wind blades posted revenue of $402.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $443.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPIC

GiftOutline Gift Article