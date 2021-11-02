Turkey sent a formal request to Washington on Sept. 30 to purchase from Lockheed Martin Corp. 40 new F-16s and some 80 kits to modernize its existing fighters. Turkey hopes to eventually develop its own jets but meantime is overdue to retire its F-4 jets and wants to upgrade its F-16 fleet as a stopgap measure. The requisition came a week after the U.S. finalized Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program as a consequence of its acquiring the S-400 missile-defense system made by Russia, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s top foe. The U.S. worried that the S-400 could be used to collect intelligence on the stealth capabilities of the F-35, which Turkey had helped to build and wanted to purchase. Beyond that, the U.S. is keen to prevent its allies from engaging with Russia’s defense sector. The F-16 deal is potentially worth $6 billion, but U.S. approval will be difficult to win given opposition to it within Congress. If denied the F-16s, Turkey has not ruled out the possibility of seeking alternatives, including from Russia.