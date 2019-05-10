U.S. stocks posted their biggest weekly decline of 2019 after a flare-up in President Trump’s trade dispute with China caught investors off guard.

The S&P 500 eked out a gain Friday on speculation the escalation won’t derail global economic growth, paring its loss for the week to 2.2 percent. That’s the steepest drop since the five days ended Dec. 21, when stocks were tumbling toward the brink of a bear market. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.1 percent to 25,942. Apple Inc. was among the worst decliners in the 30-member gauge as the iPhone maker’s close ties to China put its profits at particular risk. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 3 percent.

The sell-off started Monday after Trump’s weekend tweets threatening to more than double tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, which he then followed through on. Equities staged a late-day comeback Friday on renewed optimism that an all-out trade war can be averted.

Stocks in all 11 major industry groups ended the week lower, with technology and industrial companies sinking the most as Beijing promised to retaliate against the fresh U.S. tariffs.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $39 billion of three-month bills and $36 billion of six-month bills on Monday. It will also sell four-week bills and eight-week bills on Thursday.