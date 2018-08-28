In this Friday, July 28, 2018 photo, Kirk Duke, whose family runs a Napa Valley winery called Duke’s Folly, poses with bottles of wine at his home in Falmouth, Maine. The business was recently blocked from getting a trademark after Duke University intervened, saying it would lead to confusion with the school. Rather than risk a costly legal battle, the family agreed to a settlement requiring it to drop the trademark claim and tweak the name of the company, to Dukes’ Folly. (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press)

Records gathered by The Associated Press show that some major universities send their lawyers after even slight perceived threat to their brands.

Texas A&M went after its own alumni association in 2016 because it trademarked a slogan with the word “Aggie” in it.

The University of Minnesota told youth basketball organizers in Minneapolis to rename their “Spring Jam” tournament in 2014 because the school already had a festival by that name.

Legal experts say those types of cases are becoming more common as colleges gain lucrative licensing deals that generate revenue from their brands.

Some schools say they’re only becoming more defensive as it becomes easier to sell counterfeit merchandise online.

