EDP is one of Portugal’s biggest companies, with significant interests in the U.S. renewable energy market and businesses in 19 countries on four continents. Its biggest shareholder is China Three Gorges, with about 21.5%, whose takeover bid last year failed.
Portugal’s public prosecutor has for eight years been investigating whether Energias de Portugal CEO Antonio Mexia and EDP Renováveis chief João Manso Neto corrupted three members of the Portuguese government in order to obtain financial benefits. The pair have denied any wrongdoing.
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. owns 82.6% of its subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A., which in turn fully owns subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC.
