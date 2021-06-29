Trans people want their gender identity to be accepted and affirmed by law – ideally without requiring a doctor’s certificate or a physical transition, which for many is unaffordable. If and when to use puberty blockers or hormones to treat children with gender dysphoria, a medical diagnosis, is a difficult issue. A landmark ruling in the U.K. in December said children under 16 would need court approval to access them, with the judges citing in part a paucity of evidence about long-term health effects. Activists say that denying treatment can lead to mental or physical harm. Medicare, the U.S. health-care program for the elderly, has extended coverage to sex-reassignment surgery if deemed “medically necessary”; private insurance plans vary. Openly transgender individuals have been elected to public office, appointed judge and featured on the covers of Time and Vanity Fair magazines as well as on stage and screen. Sports remains a contested arena. The International Olympic Committee has allowed some trans women to compete in women’s events since 2004, but World Rugby decided in October to bar them from the international women’s game on what it said were safety grounds. Another flashpoint is access to traditionally sex-segregated spaces such as public bathrooms or locker rooms. Activists say compelling transgender people to use facilities that don’t match the gender they present is discriminatory and exposes them to potential violence. Critics such as “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling have argued that allowing a physiologically male transgender person into a women’s space is an invasion of privacy. Some non-trans women say that understanding their particular hardships is impossible for someone raised male. In the midst of such a debate in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon decried “transphobia,” which she said should be treated with the same “zero tolerance we treat racism or homophobia.”