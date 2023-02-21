Transocean: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $350 million in its fourth quarter.
The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted revenue of $606 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $625 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $621 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.69 billion.
