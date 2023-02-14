TransUnion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $46.4 million.
The credit reporting company posted revenue of $902.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $904.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $269.5 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.71 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 73 cents to 75 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $908 million to $917 million for the fiscal first quarter.
TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.46 to $3.59 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.89 billion.
