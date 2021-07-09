“We are told it is a risk-based approach, so what we say is that the criteria and the reasons must be sufficiently accessible,” The group’s lawyer, Tom Hickman, said at a High Court hearing in London on Friday. He said there was a “fundamental lack of transparency” and the categorizations appeared arbitrary.
Only 27 countries and territories are on the “green list” which allows British residents to travel there without having to quarantine on return. Arrivals from dozens of “amber list” countries have to self-isolate at home for 10 days, while people arriving from “red list” countries including India and Brazil must quarantine in a government-approved hotel.
The government says it will lift the self-isolation requirement for fully vaccinated Britons returning from amber list countries on July 19.
The government’s lawyer, David Blundell said that “decisions need to be made urgently, in response to emerging data” and forcing disclosure of all the evidence “would lead to a serious risk of delay in a decision-making process.”
The two judges hearing the case plan to give their ruling at a later date.