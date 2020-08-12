By Associated PressAugust 12, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDTWASHINGTON — Treasury Department says $63 billion added to budget deficit in July, bringing 10-month total to record $2.81 trillion.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy