By Associated PressJuly 6, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDTWASHINGTON — Treasury posts partial list of small businesses that received $521 billion in gov’t loans; companies employed 51 million.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy