Tree.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Monday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its fourth quarter.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.
The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $202.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206.4 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $188 million, or $14.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $985 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $935 million to $985 million.
