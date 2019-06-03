FILE - This March 9, 2017, file photo, shows celebrated chef Thomas Keller in the kitchen of his French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, Calif. A former employee of celebrated chef Thomas Keller is suing him and his three-star Michelin restaurants, Per Se in New York and the French Laundry in California, for discrimination, saying she was denied a job transfer and ultimately let go because she was pregnant. Vanessa Scott-Allen is seeking $5 million in damages for allegations that include sex discrimination and violation of pregnancy disability leave and says she hopes her trial, which starts Monday, June 3, 2019, will draw attention to a “culture of misogyny in fine dining,” said her attorney, Carla Minnard. (Eric Risberg, File/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — A former employee of celebrated American chef Thomas Keller is suing him and his three-star Michelin restaurants for pregnancy discrimination.

Vanessa Scott-Allen says she was denied a job transfer from Per Se in New York to the French Laundry in California and ultimately let go because she was pregnant.

She is seeking $5 million in damages for allegations that include sex discrimination and violation of pregnancy disability leave.

Her lawyer says Scott-Allen hopes her trial will highlight a “culture of misogyny” in fine dining.

The trial opens Monday in Napa Valley.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.