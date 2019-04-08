In this March 19, 2019, photo video screens display the types of bets that can be placed at the Golden 1 Center’s Skyloft Predictive Gaming Lounge, in Sacramento, Calif. In some states, including California, allowing sports betting would probably require a constitutional amendment. That and tribal reluctance means the NBA’s Sacramento Kings will have to wait longer, perhaps indefinitely, to allow gambling in a suite the team dedicated for that purpose inside the Golden 1 Center arena. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Native American tribes have emerged as key players in the legislative debates over whether states should legalize sports betting.

Some oppose the idea because it could threaten their casinos. Others support legalization, but only if they retain a monopoly.

In many states, tribes are fighting sports betting or taking a go-slow approach because they worry it could force them to reopen decades-old agreements. Those agreements give them exclusive rights to operate casinos and offer certain forms of gambling.

In others, including North Carolina and Connecticut, casino-operating tribes are the ones leading the legalization efforts.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year opened the door to expanding legalized sports betting beyond Nevada.

___

Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Associated Press writers Jonathan J. Cooper in Phoenix; Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff, Arizona; Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut; Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City, Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed to this article.

___

Follow Karnowski at http://www.twitter.com/skarnowski and Mulvihill at http://www.twitter.com/geoffmulvihill .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.