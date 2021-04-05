Tribune Publishing Co. said it got a non-binding proposal from Newslight on Thursday, an offer of $18.50 per share that was fully financed by equity from Bainum and Wyss.
The Newslight offer emerged after pushback from journalists at many of Tribune’s paper against the Alden deal. Alden, one of the country’s largest newspaper publishers, has a reputation for cutting costs and jobs in an industry already hollowed out by newsroom layoffs.
Alden currently owns nearly one-third of Tribune’s shares.
A representative for Alden declined to comment Monday.
Bainum had previously sought to buy the Baltimore Sun as part of the Alden deal, but negotiations stalled.
