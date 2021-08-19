When you hear the term “trickle-down economics,” you probably think of the simplified, popular version: Give rich people money by cutting their taxes and they’ll create jobs. But there’s actually a more sophisticated version of that argument support by classical economic theory. Basically, the idea is that if government policy rewards financial investment, people will save more, which will increase the amount of financial capital in the market. That flood of financial capital will reduce the cost that companies pay to borrow money or issue stock, making it more attractive for them to invest. And that investment will create jobs.