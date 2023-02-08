Trimble: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $85.6 million.
The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $856.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $872.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $449.7 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.68 billion.
Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.66 to $2.86 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion.
