TriNet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. — DUBLIN, Calif. — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $49 million.
The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $310 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $355 million, or $5.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, TriNet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $2.20.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5.65 per share.
