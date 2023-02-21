Trinity Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.3 million.
The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $591.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $60.1 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.
Trinity Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.70 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRN