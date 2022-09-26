Tronox, Best Buy fall; Wynn Resorts, PG&E rise

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
PG&E Corp., up 14 cents to $12.75.
The utility company will be added to the S&P 500 index Oct. 3.
Generac Holdings Inc., up $5.01 to $181.58.
The generator maker announced the release of a new portable power station.
Amazon.com Inc., up $1.37 to $115.15.
The internet retailer announced a two-day sale on certain items for Prime members in October.
United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $1.17 to $31.90.
The White House is announcing an initiative that will eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets.
Best Buy Co., down $3.46 to $65.32.
Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending slipped as recession fears grow.
Tronox Holdings Plc., down 21 cents to $11.28.
The chemicals company cut its financial forecast for the third quarter.