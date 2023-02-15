Tronox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRIMSBY, Britain — GRIMSBY, Britain — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fourth quarter.
The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $649 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $680.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $497 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.45 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROX