Two people were initially reported in critical condition, but Polidori said their condition may have been upgraded.
Polidori said it wasn’t known why the full-sized pickup ran off the roadway in McHenry, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago, and collided with the building. He said the roof of the building collapsed, and photos from the scene showed almost an entire wall of the shop knocked down by the truck.
The police department closed a portion of Route 120 after the crash and advised motorists to avoid the area.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.