A: Harvest expands on that national hub strategy by increasing our footprint in the Southeast with additional cultivation, production and retail outlets in the state of Florida, as well as the Northeast. We’ll have one of the largest combined footprints in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as adding a new state, Maryland, to our portfolio, and adding a brand new region to our combined platform in the Southwest. We will be the largest company from a retail outlet perspective. We have 149 locations as well as on the cultivation and production side of the business, we have 3.1 million square feet, which is approximately 50% more than any of our competitors.