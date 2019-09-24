WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has issued a rule that will make overtime pay available to 1.3 million additional workers, though the proposal replaces a more generous one advanced by former President Barack Obama.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that it is raising the salary level that companies will have to pay to exempt workers from overtime to $35,308 a year, up from $23,660. Americans earning less than that amount will typically be paid time and a half for any work over 40 hours a week.