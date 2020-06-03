The Transportation Department said that China was violating an agreement between the two countries covering flights by each other’s airlines.
“The Department will continue to engage our Chinese counterparts so both U.S. and Chinese carriers can fully exercise their bilateral rights,” the agency said in a statement. “In the meantime, we will allow Chinese carriers to operate the same number of scheduled passenger flights as the Chinese government allows ours.”
The department said President Donald Trump could put the order into effect before June 16.
