WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expressing optimism about trade negotiations with China as U.S. officials are expected in Beijing for talks aimed at easing a trade battle.

Trump said Sunday he spoke recently to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump says: “I really believe they want to make a deal. The tariffs have absolutely hurt China very badly.”

After several tit-for-tat tariff increases, the leaders agreed Dec. 1 to postpone further hikes. American officials are due in Beijing Monday.

Both governments face pressure to reach a settlement.

Chinese economic growth fell to 6.5 percent in the quarter ending in September. Third-quarter U.S. growth was 3.4 percent and unemployment is at a five-decade low. But surveys show consumer confidence is weakening due to concerns about growth.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.