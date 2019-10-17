Uranium mining interests say the global market for uranium ore is vulnerable to political turmoil.

They want Trump to boost U.S. demand to help domestic suppliers. But the president rejected a requested quota during the summer and gave the task force 90 days to come up with other ideas.

Uranium is a vital component for the country’s nuclear arsenal, submarines and nuclear power plants. Most of the U.S. supply comes from Canada and Australia, followed by Russia and former Soviet republics.

