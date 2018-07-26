GRANITE CITY, Ill. — President Donald Trump on Thursday trumpeted the renewed success of an Illinois steel mill, pushing back against criticism that his escalating trade disputes are hurting American workers and farmers.

The president pointed to the U.S. Steel plant’s reopening as a success story after he slapped tariffs on imported steel and aluminum last spring. On Wednesday, he and European leaders agreed to open talks to tear down trade barriers, a decision he called a “breakthrough.”

“America never surrenders,” Trump said in an address to workers at the company’s steel coil warehouse in Granite City. “We don’t wave the white flag.”

Trump held events in Iowa and Illinois after he reached an accord with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the White House on Wednesday to open talks to tear down trade barriers and address U.S. tariffs on steel imports. Trump also said the EU had agreed to buy more soybeans from American farmers, who have seen prices decline sharply since China imposed retaliatory tariffs.

Farmers and manufacturers have criticized tariffs imposed by Trump, warning that they will spur a global trade war and retaliatory tariffs from countries like China, Mexico and Canada that will damage their livelihoods and raise prices on consumers.

But Trump said he stepped forward to protect the U.S. steel industry for national security concerns and in solidarity with workers who had been hurt by what he called unfair trade agreements. In the past, Trump said, “Our steel towns became ghost towns,” but after the U.S. engaged in “the worst trade deals ever made in history,” he was negotiating better terms.

Trump brought to the stage the company’s CEO and workers, who spoke of the importance of the plant to their community.

Earlier, Trump said his trade talks with European allies would benefit Iowa farmers who have been hurt by the fallout from his protectionist trade measures.

“We just opened up Europe for you farmers. You’re not going to be too angry with Trump, I can tell you,” the president said at the workforce development event in Peosta, Iowa, where he was joined by two Iowa Republicans, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Rep. Rod Blum.

Associated Press writers Ken Thomas and Darlene Superville in Washington and Sara Burnett in Chicago contributed to this report.

