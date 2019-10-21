Trump dismissed concerns that he was trying to get free publicity for his resort. He says, “You don’t think I get enough promotion?”

Trump reversed course Saturday on hosting the G-7 at Doral after Republicans joined Democrats raising alarm.

Trump is claiming that he put his business interests in trusts, but the underlying assets — his family owned business — are well known to him.

