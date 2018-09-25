FRESNO, Calif. — The Trump administration’s proposal to rollback national fuel economy standards is headed for its second public hearing a day after California officials blasted it as a danger to the environment and public health.
The second hearing was scheduled for Tuesday in Dearborn, Michigan — a city in a region dominated by the auto industry where it could get a better reception. A major auto industry trade group, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, says it supports annual increases in fuel efficiency, but it also says customers aren’t buying more efficient cars.
The group represents General Motors, Ford, BMW and other automakers.
The Trump administration proposal would freeze U.S. standards at levels mandated by former President Barack Obama for 2020 instead of letting them rise to 36 miles per gallon by 2025.
