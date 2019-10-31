Negotiators have been working out details of the modest trade deal that sidesteps some of the biggest issues dividing the countries.

Trump nonetheless claims in a tweet that the agreement represents “about 60% of total deal.”

The White House says Trump called Chile’s president Wednesday to express support for the country and for the decision to cancel the summit.

