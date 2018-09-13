FILE- In this June 13, 2012, file photo, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Dimon, is saying he would be able to beat President Donald Trump in an election, but also says he isn’t running for the nation’s top office. The nation’s most powerful banker told reporters at an event at JPMorgan headquarters Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, that “I think I could beat Trump.” (J. Scott Applewhite, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is scoffing at a claim by Jamie Dimon, the JPMorgan Chase CEO, that he could beat Trump in an election. Trump tweeted Thursday that Dimon is a “nervous mess.”

Trump says the powerful Wall Street banker “doesn’t have the aptitude or “smarts” & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess - otherwise he is wonderful.”

Dimon caused a stir Wednesday when he said he’d be able to beat Trump. Dimon quickly walked backed those comments and said he isn’t running for president. He said his comments were prompted by frustration over Washington gridlock.

Dimon also said he is just as tough as Trump and smarter.

Trump tweeted, “I’ve made a lot of bankers, and others, look much smarter than they are with my great economic policy!”

