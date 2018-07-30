FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a tour as he reviews border wall prototypes in San Diego. Trump said Sunday, July 29, 2018, that he would consider shutting down the government if Democrats refuse to vote for his immigration proposals, including building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Evan Vucci, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Republicans anxious about keeping control of Congress think it’s a bad idea, but President Donald Trump says he’s still willing to close the government over border security issues, including money to build a promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump tweeted Sunday: “I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT!”

Trump met at the White House last week with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell later told a radio interviewer that a shutdown so close to the Nov. 6 midterm elections won’t happen.

Government funding expires midnight Sept. 30.

